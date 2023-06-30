30 mins ago - Things to Do

Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in the Bay area

Megan Rose Dickey
Illustration of the Axios "A" with a firework leaning against it.

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

If Karl the Fog allows it, there are plenty of places to see Fourth of July fireworks throughout the Bay.

San Francisco

Pier 39 and Aquatic Park, beginning at 9:30pm.

Be smart: Pier 39 and Aquatic Park can get a little crowded, so maybe try your luck at Francisco Park for views with fewer people.

  • Yes, but: Last year, the fog made it look like we were in an episode of "Stranger Things."
red, foggy skies
The view from Francisco Park during the fireworks show last year. Photo: Megan Rose Dickey/Axios
Other shows throughout the Bay

Here's just a sprinkling of some other places to catch the shows. More here.

avatar

San Franciscopostcard

