Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in the Bay area

If Karl the Fog allows it, there are plenty of places to see Fourth of July fireworks throughout the Bay.

San Francisco

Pier 39 and Aquatic Park, beginning at 9:30pm.

Be smart: Pier 39 and Aquatic Park can get a little crowded, so maybe try your luck at Francisco Park for views with fewer people.

Yes, but: Last year, the fog made it look like we were in an episode of "Stranger Things."

The view from Francisco Park during the fireworks show last year. Photo: Megan Rose Dickey/Axios

Other shows throughout the Bay

Here's just a sprinkling of some other places to catch the shows. More here.