30 mins ago - Things to Do
Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in the Bay area
If Karl the Fog allows it, there are plenty of places to see Fourth of July fireworks throughout the Bay.
San Francisco
Pier 39 and Aquatic Park, beginning at 9:30pm.
Be smart: Pier 39 and Aquatic Park can get a little crowded, so maybe try your luck at Francisco Park for views with fewer people.
- Yes, but: Last year, the fog made it look like we were in an episode of "Stranger Things."
Other shows throughout the Bay
Here's just a sprinkling of some other places to catch the shows. More here.
- Mountain View: Shoreline Amphitheatre. All-day festivities include food, frozen treats and a Motown after-party.
- San Rafael: The Marin County Fair has fireworks that begin at 9:30pm.
- Sausalito: Gabrielson Park at 9pm. Head over early for dinner at a food truck and music by Cap City Band starting at 6:30pm.
More San Francisco stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.