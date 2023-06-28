Ridwell, a service that recycles trash that can't go in curbside bins, is coming to San Francisco this July.

Driving the news: Founder Ryan Metzger says that over 3,000 San Franciscans joined the waitlist for Ridwell, which currently has more than 80,000 users, after word of mouth traveled from its operations in East Bay.

The service has helped divert over 14 million pounds from landfill, according to Metzger.

How it works: Subscribers leave hard-to-recycle items — including light bulbs, clothes, plastic film and multi-layer plastic (think Amazon shipping bags or chip bags) — in bins and bags on their doorsteps.

Ridwell drivers then take them to specialty recyclers or donate them to vetted local partners.

Subscription packages range from $14-$24 per month depending on what you want picked up.

How it happened: The idea for Ridwell started in 2018 when Metzger and his son began finding things that wouldn't be accepted in traditional recycling and dropping them off with local partners.