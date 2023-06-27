The price tag for giving birth in California

Data: FAIR Health; Note: Costs include the delivery itself, anesthesia, fetal nonstress tests, ultrasounds, laboratory work and breast pump; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

Having a baby isn't cheap anywhere, but California ranks among some of the pricier states to give birth, according to new data provided first to Axios from FAIR Health.

Why it matters: FAIR Health's new Cost of Giving Birth Tracker — which uses data from more than 41 billion private health care claim records — offers a glimpse at how much variability there is in the cost of one of the most common health care services.

By the numbers: California's median allowed in-network cost for vaginal deliveries is $16,577.28 and $20,616.80 for C-sections. That's compared to the national median of $12,968.44 for vaginal deliveries and $15,555.61 for C-sections.

For those who are uninsured or out-of-network, the median for vaginal deliveries in the Golden State jumps to $35,710.45 and $49,078.16 for C-sections.

Between the lines: In 2021, San Francisco began providing $1,000 monthly payments for 12 months to 150 pregnant Black and Pacific Islander women with the goal of reducing racial birth disparities, according to San Francisco's health department.

Last December, the basic income program received $5 million in state funding to serve additional pregnant women in Alameda, Contra Costa, Los Angeles and Riverside counties, in addition to San Francisco.

Zoom out: Alaska has the highest median allowed in-network amount for vaginal deliveries, $21,525.77, followed by New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Alaska also had the highest median allowed amount for C-sections, $25,518.63.

What's next: FAIR Health has a handy tool that lets you put in your zip code to see your estimated costs for childbirth, as well as other medical treatments and procedures.

Go deeper: Here are the states where it's costliest to give birth