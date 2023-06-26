Share on email (opens in new window)

A key deadline for bills in the state Legislature passed at the start of the month, and measures that have already cleared one chamber are still alive.

Driving the news: Several have already stirred up controversy in Sacramento, where lawmakers are deliberating on hot-button issues ahead of summer recess.

Here are a few bills we're keeping an eye on:

Gender identity

A.B. 957 would enable courts to consider a parent's affirmation of their child's gender identity in proceedings for deciding custody.

Supporters say it would protect trans youth without making gender identity an overriding factor.

Opponents say it could be weaponized against parents.

Status: Passed Assembly. Awaiting a Senate vote.

Layoff notification

A.B. 1356 would require employers to give impacted workers a 90-day notice before a mass layoff — defined as the termination of more than 50 workers.

Supporters say it would ensure fair treatment and would strengthen protections for workers' rights.

Opponents say the original 60-day notice is enough and that broadening it could cause problems for employers.

Status: Passed Assembly. Awaiting a Senate vote.

Wave energy

S.B. 605 would direct the California Energy Commission to study the merits of wave and tidal energy development. This type of energy extracts kinetic energy from ocean waves' motion.