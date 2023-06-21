9 hours ago - Things to Do

What to do on the Bay Area's first day of summer this year

Shawna Chen
Illustration of a drink on a flamingo pool float.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

Wednesday marks the first day of summer and the summer solstice, when the Northern Hemisphere is tilted toward the sun at its maximum.

Driving the news: Bay Area residents will get almost 15 hours of daylight on summer solstice this year, with the sun rising at around 5:48am and setting at around 8:35pm.

Here are some things you can do to make the most of it.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Francisco.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Francisco stories

No stories could be found

San Franciscopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more