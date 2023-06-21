9 hours ago - Things to Do
What to do on the Bay Area's first day of summer this year
Wednesday marks the first day of summer and the summer solstice, when the Northern Hemisphere is tilted toward the sun at its maximum.
Driving the news: Bay Area residents will get almost 15 hours of daylight on summer solstice this year, with the sun rising at around 5:48am and setting at around 8:35pm.
Here are some things you can do to make the most of it.
- Experience redwood trees in all their glory at Muir Woods National Monument.
- Check out the Victoria water lilies at the San Francisco Conservatory of Flowers' Aquatic Plants Gallery.
- Picnic at any of these prime locations in San Francisco.
- Go on a coastal 5-mile walk at Cowell-Purisima Trail in Half Moon Bay with Peninsula Open Space Trust.
- Join Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture at its second annual summer solstice celebration and art walk, which will feature pop-up artists, artmaking activities and a sunset dance duet.
- Enjoy carnival rides, drone shows, funnel cakes, live music and more at the Alameda County Fair.
- Swing by outdoor music festivals happening across San Francisco and San Jose.
