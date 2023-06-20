Accidental overdose deaths increased last month in San Francisco

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A person holds a piece of foil containing fentanyl in the Tenderloin in 2019. Photo: Jessica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Accidental overdose deaths in San Francisco increased in May, according to preliminary data released last week by the city's health examiner.

State of play: In May, 74 people died from accidental overdoses compared to 69 in April, according to the data.

In May, about 85% of accidental overdose deaths were due to fentanyl.

From January through May, the city recorded 346 accidental overdoses, about 80% of them due to fentanyl.

Why it matters: If overdose deaths continue at this rate, San Francisco would surpass accidental overdose figures from 2020, 2021 and 2022, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Between the lines: Last month, a multi-agency effort including the California Highway Patrol and California National Guard launched to crack down on fentanyl trafficking in San Francisco.

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the CHP seized more than 4.2 kilograms of fentanyl in the Tenderloin and the areas around the neighborhood.

What's next: The federal government plans to include San Francisco in a drug enforcement program called Operation Overdrive, which is designed to combat fentanyl trafficking by targeting cartel activity and identify areas with organized drug activity, according to the Chronicle.