Warriors appoint new general manager

Mike Dunleavy Jr. (right) is the new general manager for the Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors have a new general manager as the team looks to regain its championship identity ahead of next season.

What's happening: The Dubs announced the promotion of Mike Dunleavy Jr. to the general manager role on Friday, following Bob Myers' decision to step down from the role after 11 seasons at the helm.

Dunleavy previously held the role of vice president of basketball operations for the Warriors.

Why it matters: The Warriors are facing a critical offseason as the franchise hopes to capitalize on Stephen Curry's remaining prime years in the league.

Be smart: Dunleavy will be responsible for figuring out the best combination of players to help Curry and the Warriors win another championship, after winning their last one in the 2021-2022 season.

Myers, for example, was the leading decision-maker behind the hiring of head coach Steve Kerr, the acquisition of two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant and the drafting of Jordan Poole.

Catch up quick: There are a lot of unknowns for the Warriors this offseason.

Draymond Green declined his $27.6 million player option, meaning he will enter unrestricted free agency, ESPN reports. But the Warriors are expected to do "everything in their power" to keep him on the team, according to Bleacher Report.

Meanwhile, rumors are swirling around potential trades involving Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga. However, Dunleavy recently said the Warriors plan to keep Poole for at least four more years.

Also, will Andre Iguodala finally retire?

What to watch: Lots. But first up is the NBA draft on Thursday where the Warriors have the No. 19 pick.