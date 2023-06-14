Wired Wednesday: Wooden Coffeehouse

Word on the street is that San Francisco is a coffee mecca, so every month we're going to highlight a coffee shop caffeinating people in the city by the bay.

What's happening: Wooden Coffeehouse was my go-to coffee shop back in the pre-pandemic days when I lived in Cole Valley.

I was one of its first customers when Wooden opened in September 2017 (owner Steve Wickwire can vouch for me) and I was happy to see it survive the pandemic-era shutdowns.

Details: Wooden, located on the corner of Cole and Carl streets, gets its espresso from Intelligentsia and coffee beans from Ritual, Wickwire told Axios.

Wickwire's philosophy is that light roasted is simply superior to dark-roasted, "and more often than not, people are impressed," he said.

My thought bubble: My drink at Wooden is The Thing, a cinnamon caramel latte.

Of note: The Thing is a nod to the horror film of the same name, the disembodied hand from "The Addams Family" and Wickwire's own lingo. When Wickwire really likes something, he'll say, "That's the thing."

What he's saying: Wickwire said he wants to foster an environment with the "original vibes" of a coffee shop, where people are encouraged to hang out.

"I think it's more important now than it ever has been," he said, noting the virtual emphasis of life these days. "I can't tell you how many people told me that this is their only social hub or that the only people they've met in the city since moving here have been in my shop."

What's next: Wickwire said he'd like to host more community events, like the comedy shows and meetings for the Cole Valley Improvement Association the location has already hosted.