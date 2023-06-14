Officials in San Francisco have introduced legislation to ban concealed guns in more places throughout the city, including parks, grocery stores and places of worship.

Why it matters: Currently, concealed guns are only prohibited on city-owned property, schools, and at public gatherings. The sponsors of the measure said the proposal was a response to last year's Supreme Court ruling deeming the requirement that gun owners show "proper cause" to carry concealed firearms as unconstitutional.

The proposed ordinance comes after three shootings in the past five days injured at least 12 people in San Francisco.

What they're saying: District 2 Supervisor Catherine Stefani said the ordinance would help to prevent "future tragedies and restore a greater sense of security for residents."

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who lost his father to gun violence, said in a press release, "We should not live in fear of shootings erupting in our public places."

Catch up quick: There have been a handful of shootings in San Francisco in the past few days. On Friday night, a mass shooting at a block party in the Mission injured nine people.

The following night, three people were shot outside a nightclub near Balboa Park.

On Monday night, police responded to reports of a shooting near Precita Park.

Between the lines: The San Francisco Sheriff's Department, following the high court ruling, began approving concealed carry weapons permits this year to allow residents to legally carry a gun in public.

San Francisco, however, still bans the retail sale of firearms and ammunition within city limits and prohibits the open carrying of firearms by most people.

By the numbers: There were 58 gun violence incidents in San Francisco between January through April of this year, one fewer than the 59 in the same timeframe in 2022, according to the San Francisco Police Department's crime report.

Homicides by firearms increased from 10 between January through April 2022 to 12 during that same timeframe this year.

Bayview (12), Southern (10) and Mission (9) were the three police districts with the highest number of gun violence incidents between January through April.

Last year, there were a total of 185 shooting incidents in San Francisco, according to data from the police department.

The other side: Kostas Moros, an attorney who represents the California Rifle & Pistol Association, told the Chronicle the ordinance would likely not affect public safety.

"Criminals just carry illegally, they don't bother getting permits," he said.

What's next: The ordinance must be heard and approved by the Board of Supervisors. The legislation would make it a misdemeanor to carry concealed firearms in these "sensitive spaces," the San Francisco Chronicle reports.