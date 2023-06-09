Share on email (opens in new window)

During a recent visit to Oakland's Grand Lake Farmers Market, I happened upon a stall where people were sampling ice cream.

Never one to say no to ice cream, we approached the owners — CEO Kai Nortey and her co-founder Nee-Nueh Nortey — and learned that they run kubé, a vegan, coconut cream ice cream business based in the area.

Now, my sister is lactose-intolerant, so I've had some experience with vegan ice cream — the texture and consistency aren't always the same as dairy ice cream.

kubé's ice cream, though, melted in my mouth. It was thick and flavorful — and not too sweet, unlike a lot of non-dairy options.

My friend Olivia took home a 5-ounce container ($10) after saying the passionfruit ice cream was like sucking on an actual passionfruit.

Other flavors include:

salted caramel with toasted pecans

key lime

bittersweet chocolate with cacao nibs

How to buy: kubé ships all across the U.S. and provides local delivery to Alameda, Berkeley, Emeryville and Oakland.