Top Eats: kubé's vegan ice cream

Shawna Chen
Photo of two people smiling at the camera as they pose behind an outdoor farmers' market stand that showcases their vegan ice cream

Co-founders Nee-Nueh (left) and Kai Nortey showcase kubé's vegan ice cream at Oakland's Grand Lake Farmers Market. Photo: Shawna Chen/Axios

During a recent visit to Oakland's Grand Lake Farmers Market, I happened upon a stall where people were sampling ice cream.

  • Never one to say no to ice cream, we approached the owners — CEO Kai Nortey and her co-founder Nee-Nueh Nortey — and learned that they run kubé, a vegan, coconut cream ice cream business based in the area.

Now, my sister is lactose-intolerant, so I've had some experience with vegan ice cream — the texture and consistency aren't always the same as dairy ice cream.

  • kubé's ice cream, though, melted in my mouth. It was thick and flavorful — and not too sweet, unlike a lot of non-dairy options.
  • My friend Olivia took home a 5-ounce container ($10) after saying the passionfruit ice cream was like sucking on an actual passionfruit.

Other flavors include:

  • salted caramel with toasted pecans
  • key lime
  • bittersweet chocolate with cacao nibs

How to buy: kubé ships all across the U.S. and provides local delivery to Alameda, Berkeley, Emeryville and Oakland.

  • You can also find their products at the Rainbow Grocery Cooperative in San Francisco and the Mandela Grocery Cooperative in Oakland.
