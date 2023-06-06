29 mins ago - Health
The best sunscreens for warding off UV radiation
There are a few essentials you want to consider when looking for the right sunscreen.
That includes: An SPF preferably of 30 or higher, according to the American Academy of Dermatology.
- Broad spectrum, which will protect against both UVA (associated with skin aging) and UVB (associated with skin burning) rays, as well as water resistance.
- Sunscreen formulas. Products with physical ingredients scatter UV rays from the top layer of skin, while those with chemical ingredients absorb UV rays on the skin.
- Watch for ingredients that may cause irritation or allergic reactions, such as para-aminobenzoic acid.
With that in mind, here's a roundup of some dermatologist-recommended sunscreens to consider.
Banana Boat Light As Air Sunscreen SPF 50+
- This sunscreen has been described as lightweight, shine-free, and nongreasy.
- It does have a banana scent that could aggravate sensitive skin.
- Price at time of publication: $14.99 for 6 oz.
Blue Lizard Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50+
- This sunscreen absorbs easily and does not contain any added fragrances.
- Testers say it sometimes leaves a white cast.
- Price at time of publication: $14.99 for 5 oz.
EltaMD UV Sport Broad Spectrum SPF 50
- This sunscreen, ideal for outdoor activities, is particularly durable against water and sweat.
- Some reviews have said it caused skin irritation.
- Price at time of publication: $30 for 3 oz.
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Milk Sunscreen SPF 60
- This sunscreen blends well into the skin and uses physical sun filters for advanced protection.
- It doesn't always result in a matte finish and can leave skin looking shiny.
- Price at time of publication: $28.99 for 3 oz.
SkinCeuticals Sheer Physical UV Defense SPF 50
- This sunscreen has been lauded as a transparent, mattifying liquid.
- It's only water-resistant for up to 40 minutes and is on the more expensive side.
- Price at time of publication: $39.49 for 1.7 oz.
Sun Bum Original SPF 30 Sunscreen
- This sunscreen, often referred to as a drugstore favorite, leaves a sheer finish and doesn't dry out skin.
- It may cause eye irritation, and some testers report feeling an oily residue.
- Price at time of publication: $17.57 for 8 oz.
More San Francisco stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.