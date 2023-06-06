The best sunscreens for warding off UV radiation

Share on email (opens in new window)

There are a few essentials you want to consider when looking for the right sunscreen.

That includes: An SPF preferably of 30 or higher, according to the American Academy of Dermatology.

Broad spectrum, which will protect against both UVA (associated with skin aging) and UVB (associated with skin burning) rays, as well as water resistance.

Sunscreen formulas. Products with physical ingredients scatter UV rays from the top layer of skin, while those with chemical ingredients absorb UV rays on the skin.

Watch for ingredients that may cause irritation or allergic reactions, such as para-aminobenzoic acid.

With that in mind, here's a roundup of some dermatologist-recommended sunscreens to consider.

Banana Boat Light As Air Sunscreen SPF 50+

This sunscreen has been described as lightweight, shine-free, and nongreasy.

It does have a banana scent that could aggravate sensitive skin.

Price at time of publication: $14.99 for 6 oz.

Blue Lizard Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50+

This sunscreen absorbs easily and does not contain any added fragrances.

Testers say it sometimes leaves a white cast.

Price at time of publication: $14.99 for 5 oz.

EltaMD UV Sport Broad Spectrum SPF 50

This sunscreen, ideal for outdoor activities, is particularly durable against water and sweat.

Some reviews have said it caused skin irritation.

Price at time of publication: $30 for 3 oz.

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Milk Sunscreen SPF 60

This sunscreen blends well into the skin and uses physical sun filters for advanced protection.

It doesn't always result in a matte finish and can leave skin looking shiny.

Price at time of publication: $28.99 for 3 oz.

SkinCeuticals Sheer Physical UV Defense SPF 50

This sunscreen has been lauded as a transparent, mattifying liquid.

It's only water-resistant for up to 40 minutes and is on the more expensive side.

Price at time of publication: $39.49 for 1.7 oz.

Sun Bum Original SPF 30 Sunscreen