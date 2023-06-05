San Francisco has some of the best parks in the country

Data: ParkScore; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

San Francisco's parks are beloved here in the city, so it's only right they're getting proper recognition.

What's happening: San Francisco ranks No. 7 among the 100 largest U.S. cities for its public parks, per the latest report from the Trust for Public Land (TPL), a pro-parks nonprofit.

The group rates cities on a variety of metrics, including the percentage of residents who live near a park, the share of city land reserved for parks, parks investment, and more. Cities are then awarded a "ParkScore."

Why it matters: Parks confer a wealth of benefits — including, as TPL points out in its latest annual report, significant health boosts.

Parks offer spaces for physical activity and social gatherings, improve visitors' moods, and provide city dwellers a reprieve from noise and air pollution and the effects of climate change.

Residents of the top 25 cities by ParkScore are less likely to report poor mental health or low physical activity, per TPL's latest report.

By the numbers: In San Francisco, there are 220 neighborhood parks and 4,113 acres of recreational and open space, according to the city's parks department.

In San Francisco, 100% of residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park, according to the TPL report.

Yes, but: Residents in neighborhoods with high concentrations of Black, Hispanic, Asian American and other people of color have access to 35% less park space per person than the city's average, and 56% less than residents in neighborhoods with high concentrations of white people.

The big picture: The city has made a number of investments in parks in recent years, spending a three-year average of $480 per capita on parks, according to the report.

The parks department proposed a $256.5 million budget for fiscal year 2023-2024, which begins July 1. Last fiscal year, the parks department had a budget of $241.3 million.

Meanwhile, the typical U.S. parks department has an annual budget of just a little more than $5 million, according to the National Recreation and Park Association.

Zoom in: Last April, the 4.5-acre Francisco Park opened on the northern side of the city on top of the Francisco Reservoir.

Then, in July, the 14-acre Presidio Tunnel Tops opened atop the seven-lane Presidio Parkway tunnels.

Meanwhile, the parks department is working alongside community members to bring new amenities to McLaren Park.

What's next: TPL's report offers recommendations for cities looking to boost their ParkScore, including expanding access (through better public transportation, for instance), starting drop-in sports programs, and exploring innovative partnerships with local health care organizations.