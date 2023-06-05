44 mins ago - Health

San Francisco has some of the best parks in the country

Alex Fitzpatrick
Data: ParkScore; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

San Francisco's parks are beloved here in the city, so it's only right they're getting proper recognition.

What's happening: San Francisco ranks No. 7 among the 100 largest U.S. cities for its public parks, per the latest report from the Trust for Public Land (TPL), a pro-parks nonprofit.

  • The group rates cities on a variety of metrics, including the percentage of residents who live near a park, the share of city land reserved for parks, parks investment, and more. Cities are then awarded a "ParkScore."

Why it matters: Parks confer a wealth of benefits — including, as TPL points out in its latest annual report, significant health boosts.

  • Parks offer spaces for physical activity and social gatherings, improve visitors' moods, and provide city dwellers a reprieve from noise and air pollution and the effects of climate change.
  • Residents of the top 25 cities by ParkScore are less likely to report poor mental health or low physical activity, per TPL's latest report.

By the numbers: In San Francisco, there are 220 neighborhood parks and 4,113 acres of recreational and open space, according to the city's parks department.

  • In San Francisco, 100% of residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park, according to the TPL report.
  • Yes, but: Residents in neighborhoods with high concentrations of Black, Hispanic, Asian American and other people of color have access to 35% less park space per person than the city's average, and 56% less than residents in neighborhoods with high concentrations of white people.

The big picture: The city has made a number of investments in parks in recent years, spending a three-year average of $480 per capita on parks, according to the report.

  • The parks department proposed a $256.5 million budget for fiscal year 2023-2024, which begins July 1. Last fiscal year, the parks department had a budget of $241.3 million.

Zoom in: Last April, the 4.5-acre Francisco Park opened on the northern side of the city on top of the Francisco Reservoir.

What's next: TPL's report offers recommendations for cities looking to boost their ParkScore, including expanding access (through better public transportation, for instance), starting drop-in sports programs, and exploring innovative partnerships with local health care organizations.

