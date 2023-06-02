Things to do around the Bay Area: June 2-4
Here's what to expect this weekend.
SF Pride 2023 Kick-Off
The Castro Theatre is hosting a slate of activities to celebrate Pride Month from 7-10pm on Friday. Programming includes drag performances, highlights from the play "The Compton's Cafeteria Riot," music, dancing and more.
Yerma
"Yerma," adapted and translated from the play by Federico García Lorca, follows a woman whose desire to have a child spirals into a dark collision with her husband and community.
- Directed by Katja Rivera, the show will run 8pm Friday and Saturday and 5pm on Sunday at Ashby Stage in Berkeley. Sunday's stage will also include a haptic tour and audio-described performance. Tickets range from $26-$44.
Festa Coloniale Italiana
The annual street celebration in North Beach will offer food, music and local crafts Saturday and Sunday. The festival will include the 102nd Statuto Race, a new all-day accordion festival and a pizza-tossing demonstration.
Berkeley Symphony
Berkeley Symphony's concert on Sunday — 4-6 pm at Zellerbach Hall at UC Berkeley — will feature Carlos Simon's "Portrait of a Queen" with actor Leontyne Mbele-Mbong.
- The program also includes the world premiere of "Lotus Prayer" by Xi Wang.
More San Francisco stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.