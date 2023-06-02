Summer outdoor film series kick off across Bay Area

People watch a screening of "In the Heights" at Oracle Park for Pride Movie Night on June 11, 2021, in San Francisco. Photo: Miikka Skaffari via Getty Images

Watching movies in an outdoor setting is one of my favorite things to do. My first time attending one, I remember being engrossed in "The Princess Bride" as Westley and Inigo bickered in a fencing match projected across a park.

The experience was similar to going to a movie theater but had the added element of a soft sunset that turned into a glittering night sky and a more relaxed atmosphere that allowed for quiet chatting, lounging and picnicking.

With summer fast approaching, outdoor film series are launching all across the Bay. Here's a roundup of some of the highlights coming to you — just make sure to protect yourself against bugs!

San Francisco: Several park locations will be holding film screenings promptly after sundown for free, though reservations are encouraged.

June 8: "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" at Alamo Square

July 21: "Moana" at Crane Cove Park

Aug. 18: "Mamma Mia" sing-along at Dolores Park

Sept. 8: "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" at India Basin Shoreline Park

Alameda: Free film screenings will begin around 8:15pm on select Fridays — there will be kids' activities that start a bit earlier at 6:30pm. Snacks will be available for purchase, with proceeds going to the Alameda Youth Committee.

June 2: "Minions: The Rise of Gru" at Alameda Point Multi-Purpose Field

July 21: "Lightyear" at Alameda Point Multi-Purpose Field

Aug. 25: "Space Jam: A New Legacy" at Alameda Point Multi-Purpose Field

Redwood City: Movies will play at 6 and 8:30pm on Thursdays through Aug. 31 at Courthouse Square. The free events will also sometimes offer double features for the whole family to enjoy.