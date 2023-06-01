Share on email (opens in new window)

BART is debuting five new anime mascots in a bid to reach younger riders and bolster community engagement amid sustained financial struggles.

Driving the news: The mascots are inspired by BART frontline employees and BART-contracted animals — like the goats that graze BART property, according to a press release from the transit agency.

BART says it was influenced in part by public transportation agencies in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan that use mascots to connect with the community.

Details: The character designs were the product of an open call for California-based artists that received over 500 submissions.