1 hour ago - News
BART rolls out anime mascots to attract younger riders
BART is debuting five new anime mascots in a bid to reach younger riders and bolster community engagement amid sustained financial struggles.
Driving the news: The mascots are inspired by BART frontline employees and BART-contracted animals — like the goats that graze BART property, according to a press release from the transit agency.
- BART says it was influenced in part by public transportation agencies in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan that use mascots to connect with the community.
Details: The character designs were the product of an open call for California-based artists that received over 500 submissions.
- Baylee the G.O.A.T. is a star online influencer and local tour guide from East Bay and is described as cute, bubbly and spontaneous.
- Nimbus the Bard of BART is a storyteller and historian who is wise, free-spirited and mysterious and never seen without a hawk companion.
- Jasmine the #1 Transit Fan is a high school student who is inspired by BART fans who attended the 50th anniversary celebrations last September.
- Mira the Train Operator joined BART as a system service worker before becoming a train operator.
- Barty the Friendly Companion is creature inspired by the BART legacy fleet.
More San Francisco stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.