The stoic Duke Ellington Morris is the latest member to join SFO's animal therapy crew. Photos: Courtesy of SFO

The San Francisco International Airport has added a new member to its roster of certified therapy animals.

The big picture: Duke the Cat is joining SFO's Wag Brigade, which launched in 2013 and aims to offer emotional support and stress relief for travelers.

Details: Duke Ellington Morris was found starving in a feral cat colony in the city. "After a short stint at San Francisco Animal Care and Control, Duke spotted a young human that he decided was his ticket to a better life," according to a press release from SFO.

Since he was certified by the San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, he has been "helping humans of all ages deal with stress, illness, hardship, and putting smiles on their faces when they need it most."

Worth noting: There are currently 19 members of the brigade, with plans to add 10 more in the coming months, SFO spokesperson Doug Yakel tells Axios.