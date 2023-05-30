People wearing Polynesian traditonal garb at the Holiday Inn at San Francisco International Airport. Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Walk through Visitacion Valley and Sunnydale and you’ll immediately be able to tell which community has made its place in these neighborhoods.

On one corner, you’ll find the shop Polynesian Island Luau with its vibrant mosaic of island wear. A few streets down and you'll see the Samoan Community Development Center screening a documentary about local mental health initiatives.

Why it matters: Pacific Islanders have played a critical role building up the city since they first came to California's shores in the 1800s. San Francisco's new efforts to establish a Pacific Islander cultural district are intended to honor their contributions over the last 150 years.

Context: Pacific Islanders make up less than 1% of the city's 808,400 people today, according to census data. But that wasn’t always the case — at one point in the mid-1800s, Native Hawaiians comprised 10% of the population.

San Francisco saw a surge in Pacific Islander migration after World War II, when colonization enabled the U.S. military to recruit Pacific Islanders into their ranks.

Once the war ended, they arrived seeking opportunities with the Hunters Point Naval Shipyard, the Mormon Church, local farms and more.

In more recent years, rising climate threats have also forced many Pacific Islanders to relocate to the U.S.

Yes, but: "Decades and decades of neglect" have led to high poverty rates and health disparities, community advocate Faauuga Moliga told Axios.

Lack of access to sustainable employment, housing and quality education have forced many to leave the city, said Moliga, a former school board member who was San Francisco's first Pacific Islander elected official.

Those inequities were exacerbated during the pandemic — by May 2020, Pacific Islanders had the highest COVID-19 death rate of any racial/ethnic group in California.

State of play: The goal of the cultural district is to help reverse those trends and "contribute to the fabric of the city," Moliga said.

The grassroots effort to establish it began in 2017, but a big challenge was getting the community to recognize its possibility, noted Gaynor Siataga, director of the Pacific Islander community resource hub the Hut.

"They felt like we’ve never gotten anything from the city before," she told Axios "because we never have."

After the Board of Supervisors approved the move last winter, local leaders convened a working group to collect data on priorities and needs, something that's been historically lacking due to the way Pacific Islanders are lumped into the AAPI category.

They are now working to put together an advisory board, annualize more grants and hold meetings to hear from community members.

What they're saying: "It feels good to be seen, to be acknowledged," Moliga said.