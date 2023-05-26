Memorial Day weekend 2023: Things to do

Share on email (opens in new window)

Here's what's going on around the Bay.

The Book of Mormon

The famous Broadway show will be on stage at the Orpheum Theatre Friday at 7:30pm, Saturday at 1pm and 7:30pm, and Sunday at 1pm.

Carnaval Celebration

Check out the annual Carnaval Celebration Saturday and Sunday in the Mission District, where you'll find live music, dancing, and all kinds of food. The festival will also hold its parade on Sunday morning.

Memorial Day events

The National Cemetery will host a ceremony and salute at 11am Monday, followed by a meditative concert with organist Rev. James Parris Smith at the Presidio Chapel.

Head over to Sausalito at 1:15pm Monday for an afternoon sail on the Bay that will include views of Alcatraz, Angel Island, Coit Tower, and more.

The annual Bay Area Kidfest will feature live entertainment, balloon hats and animals, slides, kiddie golf, and more at Mount Diablo High School in Concord from Saturday through Monday.