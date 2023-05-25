Äike's electric scooters make their U.S. debut

Äike scooters as parked near the Golden Gate Bridge. Image: Courtesy of Joey Cahue

People in the Bay Area are now able to use European micromobility company Äike's electric scooters.

Driving the news: Äike's scooters debuted this week in the Bay Area, which will serve as the company's first U.S. location.

Customers can sign up for a subscription to the Äike T scooter — what the company says is the only electric vehicle in the world that can be charged with a regular USB-C laptop charger — on a month-to-month or annual basis through the electric mobility platform Tempo.

The company ships the scooter to your door once you buy a subscription.

Details: The Äike T can reach speeds of up to 20 miles per hour. Its features include a foldable design, GPS theft protection, remote locking and alarms that go off if the scooter is moved after being parked.

Subscription prices start at $75 per month and include customer services and repairs.

What they're saying: "As we kick off our North American launch in San Francisco, we think consumers will be shocked how different, and how fun, the Äike T e-scooter is compared to the mass-produced e-scooters currently flooding the U.S. market," Äike CEO Kristjan Maruste said in a statement.

"San Francisco has a vibrant community of early micromobility adopters going back over a decade to when I founded Scoot here," added Tempo CEO Michael Keating. "We are excited for their feedback on our service and vehicles, and we will take what we learn here and apply it to cities across the country."

Of note: Äike scooters are comprised of 42% recycled material, according to scooter reviewer Rider Guide.