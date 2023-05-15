Golden Gate Park may get more summer concerts

Crowds make their way to the Twin Peaks stage during day two of the Outside Lands music festival at Golden Gate Park in 2019. Photo: Jessica Christian/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

If all goes to plan, Outside Lands will no longer be the only summer festival in Golden Gate Park next year.

What's happening: San Francisco Mayor London Breed is pushing to bring additional concerts to Golden Gate Park during the weekend after the annual Outside Lands festival in August.

The San Francisco Recreation and Park commissioners plan to vote Thursday on whether to recommend the Board of Supervisors approve a permit for Outside Lands producer Another Planet Entertainment to hold additional events for three years starting next year.

The events would be separate from and smaller than Outside Lands but would reuse some of the festival's infrastructure, according to the mayor's office.

By the numbers: The additional events could potentially bring in $1.4 million in fees to the city for a two-day event and $2.1 million for a three-day event, per the mayor's office.

What they're saying: "These kinds of events bring excitement to our city, show off the beauty of our parks, and help support our local economy," Breed said in a press release.

Between the lines: The city faces a budget deficit of $780 million over the next two years, which has resulted in departments being asked to cut back spending, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

"We don't want to cut our recreation programs or park maintenance, so we are looking at ways to supplement them," Tamara Barak Aparton, a spokesperson for the parks department, told the Chronicle.

What to watch: If the commissioners approve the plan and, if so, whether it gets final approval from the Board of Supervisors.