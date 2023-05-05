12 mins ago - Things to Do

San Francisco weekend guide

Megan Rose Dickey
Illustration of posters and flyers with emojis on them, stapled to a telephone pole.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

This weekend's going to be great, we can feel it. Here's what's on tap.

Friday

I Love Tenderloin Week's Spring Family Fest will feature games, food, drinks, giveaways and more.

  • 4-6pm at the Salvation Army Kroc Center.

Illuminate Live: Peña Toribio presents Cinco De’ Mayo featuring Francisco Herrera.

  • 4-7pm in Golden Gate Park.
Saturday

Divisadero Art Market, featuring more than 30 local artists, including Megan's friend Kari Paul!

  • Noon-5pm at Seismic Retrofitters and the BASA parking lot at Divisadero and Grove streets.

Lowrider car show hosted by the San Francisco Lowrider Council.

  • Rides, food, drinks and music.
  • 10am-4pm at John O'Connell High School.
Sunday

Head West Marketplace with local makers, artists and more.

