San Francisco weekend guide
This weekend's going to be great, we can feel it. Here's what's on tap.
Friday
I Love Tenderloin Week's Spring Family Fest will feature games, food, drinks, giveaways and more.
- 4-6pm at the Salvation Army Kroc Center.
Illuminate Live: Peña Toribio presents Cinco De’ Mayo featuring Francisco Herrera.
- 4-7pm in Golden Gate Park.
Saturday
Divisadero Art Market, featuring more than 30 local artists, including Megan's friend Kari Paul!
- Noon-5pm at Seismic Retrofitters and the BASA parking lot at Divisadero and Grove streets.
Lowrider car show hosted by the San Francisco Lowrider Council.
- Rides, food, drinks and music.
- 10am-4pm at John O'Connell High School.
Sunday
Head West Marketplace with local makers, artists and more.
- 11am-5pm at the Ferry Building.
