Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

This weekend's going to be great, we can feel it. Here's what's on tap.

Friday

I Love Tenderloin Week's Spring Family Fest will feature games, food, drinks, giveaways and more.

4-6pm at the Salvation Army Kroc Center.

Illuminate Live: Peña Toribio presents Cinco De’ Mayo featuring Francisco Herrera.

4-7pm in Golden Gate Park.

Saturday

Divisadero Art Market, featuring more than 30 local artists, including Megan's friend Kari Paul!

Noon-5pm at Seismic Retrofitters and the BASA parking lot at Divisadero and Grove streets.

Lowrider car show hosted by the San Francisco Lowrider Council.

Rides, food, drinks and music.

10am-4pm at John O'Connell High School.

Sunday

Head West Marketplace with local makers, artists and more.