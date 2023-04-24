The best bread pudding in the San Francisco Bay Area
We asked for bread pudding recommendations, and our Axios San Francisco readers answered.
- While we have yet to plan a bread pudding crawl, it's only right that we share these recs with you sooner rather than later.
San Francisco
Black Jet Baking Co.: Boozy bread pudding baked in a rich custard and topped with rum (sometimes bourbon) hard sauce. Available only on the weekend.
Castro Fountain: Bread pudding with caramel sauce.
Frascati: Warm black and white chocolate bread pudding with hazelnut ice cream, caramel and chocolate sauce.
- Of note: This is my personal favorite.
Radhaus: A pretzel bread pudding with starkbier ice cream and bier syrup.
Sociale: Chocolate banana bread pudding with whipped cream.
Woodhouse Fish Co.: Sourdough bread pudding.
San Mateo
Central Park Bistro: A warm toffee bread pudding with vanilla bean ice cream and toffee sauce.
Mountain View
Cascal: Bread pudding with fresh green apple, dried fruit and spices served with a bourbon caramel sauce and homemade vanilla ice cream.
