April 21-23: What to do this weekend

Lots on tap this weekend.

Friday, April 21

🕺 Get your glow-in-the-dark dance on at the W San Francisco in honor of Earth Day. 8-11pm.

Saturday, April 22

🐶 The cutest festival of the year, DogFest, returns to Duboce Park featuring dog contests, treats, games, activities, and food. 11am-4pm.

🌍 Honor the earth at the official Earth Day Festival in Golden Gate Park. 11am-6pm at the County Fair Building on 9th Avenue and Lincoln Way.

🎵 Bluegrass is taking over Polk Street in Russian Hill as part of Pickin' On the Polk. 12pm-11pm.

Sunday, April 23

🎨 The Ferry Building Marketplace is celebrating Earth Day with family-centric activities like stone painting and other arts and crafts projects. 10am-4pm.

🎉 Over in Berkeley, don't miss the 54th-anniversary celebration of People's Park, featuring music and talks by community leaders. 11am-7pm.