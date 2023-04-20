2 hours ago - Things to Do

4/20 events in San Francisco

Shawna Chen
Photo of a person wearing a suit with the pattern of marijuana leaves as they raise their arms while standing in a crowd of partyers

A 4/20 day celebration on Hippie Hill in Golden Gate Park on April 20, 2018. Photo: Justin Sullivan via Getty Images

4/20 is upon us. Here's what's happening this year:

  • Baked! is a gathering focused on the fusion of cannabis and Filipino food. The free event at Kapwa Gardens will feature live music. 3-7pm.
  • Munchyfest 23 showcases an array of food trucks and local artisan vendors from 8am to 8pm at the VTA Parking Lot in San Jose.
  • The Oakland 420 Festival will run from 1-7pm in Liberation Park and will include food vendors, DJ sets, games, movie screenings, plants, a puff and paint site — and even a roller-skating rink.

If you're looking for something more low-key, swing by Mary Modern's noon-6pm reception with industry representatives or watch lucha libre wrestling at LUCHADOR and Jane Dispensary's 3-6pm event.

  • The city is also partnering with local vendors, lounges and organizations to put on a multiday celebration of cannabis and its significance to San Francisco through April 24.

Worth noting: You'll want to plan ahead of time — this year's 4/20 celebrations will coincide with the Warriors-Kings playoff and Giants game.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Francisco.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Francisco stories

No stories could be found

San Franciscopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more