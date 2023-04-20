2 hours ago - Things to Do
4/20 events in San Francisco
4/20 is upon us. Here's what's happening this year:
- The annual 420 Hippie Hill event returns with food trucks, live entertainment and cannabis vendors from 10am to 5pm in Golden Gate Park. Entry is free.
- Baked! is a gathering focused on the fusion of cannabis and Filipino food. The free event at Kapwa Gardens will feature live music. 3-7pm.
- Munchyfest 23 showcases an array of food trucks and local artisan vendors from 8am to 8pm at the VTA Parking Lot in San Jose.
- The Oakland 420 Festival will run from 1-7pm in Liberation Park and will include food vendors, DJ sets, games, movie screenings, plants, a puff and paint site — and even a roller-skating rink.
If you're looking for something more low-key, swing by Mary Modern's noon-6pm reception with industry representatives or watch lucha libre wrestling at LUCHADOR and Jane Dispensary's 3-6pm event.
- The city is also partnering with local vendors, lounges and organizations to put on a multiday celebration of cannabis and its significance to San Francisco through April 24.
Worth noting: You'll want to plan ahead of time — this year's 4/20 celebrations will coincide with the Warriors-Kings playoff and Giants game.
More San Francisco stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.