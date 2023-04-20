4/20 events in San Francisco

A 4/20 day celebration on Hippie Hill in Golden Gate Park on April 20, 2018. Photo: Justin Sullivan via Getty Images

4/20 is upon us. Here's what's happening this year:

The annual 420 Hippie Hill event returns with food trucks, live entertainment and cannabis vendors from 10am to 5pm in Golden Gate Park. Entry is free.

Baked! is a gathering focused on the fusion of cannabis and Filipino food. The free event at Kapwa Gardens will feature live music. 3-7pm.

Munchyfest 23 showcases an array of food trucks and local artisan vendors from 8am to 8pm at the VTA Parking Lot in San Jose.

The Oakland 420 Festival will run from 1-7pm in Liberation Park and will include food vendors, DJ sets, games, movie screenings, plants, a puff and paint site — and even a roller-skating rink.

If you're looking for something more low-key, swing by Mary Modern's noon-6pm reception with industry representatives or watch lucha libre wrestling at LUCHADOR and Jane Dispensary's 3-6pm event.

The city is also partnering with local vendors, lounges and organizations to put on a multiday celebration of cannabis and its significance to San Francisco through April 24.

Worth noting: You'll want to plan ahead of time — this year's 4/20 celebrations will coincide with the Warriors-Kings playoff and Giants game.