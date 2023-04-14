How to celebrate 415 Day in San Francisco

DJ D Sharp, who plans to perform at 415 Day, rides in the Golden State Warriors 2022 Victory Parade & Rally in June 2022. Photo: Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

San Francisco stand up! Saturday, April 15, marks 415 Day in the city by the bay.

State of play: 415 Day — so named in honor of San Francisco's area code and its incorporation on April 15, 1850 — is a day to celebrate the city.

Throughout the day, a number of events will commemorate the occasion, in part thanks to San Francisco-based record label Empire.

Empire will bring musical performances from J. Espinosa, DJ D Sharp and others, food and more to the Warriors playoffs watch party at the Chase Center Saturday at 4pm.

Empire's nighttime event, a dance party featuring jams from Dirtybird Records' Mike Kerrigan and others, kicks off at 9pm at Audio SF.

Also, Funcheap SF is hosting a pub crawl in partnership with CrawlSF on Polk Street.

What they're saying: "The whole idea is to just celebrate the Bay Area," Moody Jones, an executive at Empire, told Axios.

Since 2017, Empire has hosted 415 Day to help local businesses and the community at large "get a leg up," he said.

"It's one economy," he said. "Whatever you put into the city is just going to come back. If we just keep moving things outside [the city], we're going to end up losing in the end."

Flashback: A group called Solidarity Forever Collective hosted the first-ever celebration of the city in 2016 "as a community call to action to defend our hoods," the group wrote in a 2020 blog post.

The goal, the group said, "is to celebrate and to build solidarity and principled struggle led by Black & Brown people with deep roots in San Francisco."

Of note: Although San Francisco was officially incorporated on April 15, 1850, meaning the city was allowed to have its own elected officials and laws, many other significant dates could serve as San Francisco's birthday.