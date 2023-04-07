Reproduced from Instacart; Note: "Top-selling" candies are those with sales that grew more than 50% April 4-17, 2022 compared to the two weeks before; Map: Axios Visuals

Grocery shopping data reveals that Easter candy preferences show geographical divides, but peanut butter eggs are the clear favorite — in California and across the U.S.

Data also shows matzah sales peak after Passover starts.

The big picture: Reese's peanut butter eggs clearly dominate in this dataset, which is based on 2022 Instacart sales. They filled grocery baskets across the Western U.S., plus almost all of the East Coast.

Hawaii is the lone Western state with a different favorite: Kinder eggs — the ones with a little toy inside.

The other side: Peeps topped the list — nowhere.

How it works: Instacart tracked candy sales in the two weeks right before Easter, comparing numbers to earlier sales.

Last year, rack of lamb sales grew 379% and matzah sales 291% in the days ahead of Easter and Passover — denoting that these are largely once-a-year eats.

Of note: When egg prices skyrocketed this year, the crafty internet suggested decorating potatoes instead.