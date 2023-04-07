1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Peanut butter eggs win the West

Emily Harris
Reproduced from Instacart; Note: "Top-selling" candies are those with sales that grew more than 50% April 4-17, 2022 compared to the two weeks before; Map: Axios Visuals

Grocery shopping data reveals that Easter candy preferences show geographical divides, but peanut butter eggs are the clear favorite — in California and across the U.S.

  • Data also shows matzah sales peak after Passover starts.

The big picture: Reese's peanut butter eggs clearly dominate in this dataset, which is based on 2022 Instacart sales. They filled grocery baskets across the Western U.S., plus almost all of the East Coast.

  • Hawaii is the lone Western state with a different favorite: Kinder eggs — the ones with a little toy inside.

The other side: Peeps topped the list — nowhere.

How it works: Instacart tracked candy sales in the two weeks right before Easter, comparing numbers to earlier sales.

  • Last year, rack of lamb sales grew 379% and matzah sales 291% in the days ahead of Easter and Passover — denoting that these are largely once-a-year eats.

Of note: When egg prices skyrocketed this year, the crafty internet suggested decorating potatoes instead.

