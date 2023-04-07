Peanut butter eggs win the West
Grocery shopping data reveals that Easter candy preferences show geographical divides, but peanut butter eggs are the clear favorite — in California and across the U.S.
- Data also shows matzah sales peak after Passover starts.
The big picture: Reese's peanut butter eggs clearly dominate in this dataset, which is based on 2022 Instacart sales. They filled grocery baskets across the Western U.S., plus almost all of the East Coast.
- Hawaii is the lone Western state with a different favorite: Kinder eggs — the ones with a little toy inside.
The other side: Peeps topped the list — nowhere.
How it works: Instacart tracked candy sales in the two weeks right before Easter, comparing numbers to earlier sales.
- Last year, rack of lamb sales grew 379% and matzah sales 291% in the days ahead of Easter and Passover — denoting that these are largely once-a-year eats.
Of note: When egg prices skyrocketed this year, the crafty internet suggested decorating potatoes instead.
More San Francisco stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.