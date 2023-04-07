Too much to do, and so much is free!

Easter options, especially egg hunts, abound all weekend, including at Salesforce Park, with separate egg hunts midday Sunday for the 4-and-under and the over-5 crowds.

At the Castro's Easter party Saturday, you could win $500 for the best bonnet.

Or check out the Hunky Jesus competition Sunday at Mission Dolores Park.

Want even more adrenaline? Race a Big Wheel down SF's curviest street. Or just watch! Potrero Hill, Sunday at noon.

Or chill with bugs and blossoms. Put your hands on crawly creatures at the Randall Museum's Bug Day on Saturday. This year there's a costume contest! It's part of a slew of climate and environmental activities going on throughout April.

Japantown's annual Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival kicks off this weekend, with food, performances and craft demonstrations all day both weekend days. (The parade is next weekend.)

Free for the brain: The Contemporary Jewish Museum is free Friday and the Museum of the African Diaspora is free Saturday, as on every first Saturday of the month.

Join poetry fun and games this and all Sundays in April, at SPARK Social.

Observe the librarians of the Internet Archive, creators of the Wayback Machine, as they protest a court ruling that set them back in a battle with major publishers. Saturday morning in Richmond.

Say goodbye to a beloved dive bar: Flooding has forced the Mission dive bar Wooden Nickel to close; bring your memories to a goodbye party Saturday at the nearby Kilowatt.

On the small screen: check out SF native comic Ali Wong's dramatic debut in the Netflix series "Beef."

Planning pro tip: Sign up now for yoga amid giraffes and zebras at the San Francisco Zoo.