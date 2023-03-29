San Francisco Giants preview: Keeping up with SoCal
The San Francisco Giants start their season Thursday and are hoping to build off last year's average season and push for the NL West title.
- First pitch is at 10:05am Pacific – they're in New York, though, playing the Yankees.
Why it matters: It's uncertain whether the Giants have reloaded enough to compete with the surging Padres and the perennial-winning Dodgers.
Driving the news: The Giants off-season was less about who they signed and more about who they didn't.
- They were hoping to steal Aaron Judge from the Yankees, but he's back in the Bronx.
- The bizarre debacle surrounding free agent shortstop Carlos Correa's contract didn't make fans excited for the future.
Yes, but: The team did bring in two good outfielders. Mitch Haniger and Michael Conforto are great upgrades, albeit oft-injured.
Who's still here: Brandon Crawford is the only player left from the 2014 World Series roster.
- Also, Joc Pederson and Wilmer Flores return.
- Logan Webb returns as the ace of the pitching staff.
Who's gone: Brandon Belt bolted for Toronto, Carlos Rodón jumped ship for New York and Evan Longoria ended up in Arizona.
Who to watch for: Catcher Joey Bart was supposed to be the heir apparent to Buster Posey, but he was a disappointment last year. He will be pushed for playing time by recent Gold Glover Roberto Pérez.
- Casey Schmitt is one of the best prospects in baseball. Even though he had a great spring training, he'll start the season in the minor leagues.
