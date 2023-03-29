Juan Sanchez takes the mound during a spring training game against the Colorado Rockies. Photo: John E. Moore III/Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants start their season Thursday and are hoping to build off last year's average season and push for the NL West title.

First pitch is at 10:05am Pacific – they're in New York, though, playing the Yankees.

Why it matters: It's uncertain whether the Giants have reloaded enough to compete with the surging Padres and the perennial-winning Dodgers.

Driving the news: The Giants off-season was less about who they signed and more about who they didn't.

They were hoping to steal Aaron Judge from the Yankees, but he's back in the Bronx.

The bizarre debacle surrounding free agent shortstop Carlos Correa's contract didn't make fans excited for the future.

Yes, but: The team did bring in two good outfielders. Mitch Haniger and Michael Conforto are great upgrades, albeit oft-injured.

Who's still here: Brandon Crawford is the only player left from the 2014 World Series roster.

Also, Joc Pederson and Wilmer Flores return.

Logan Webb returns as the ace of the pitching staff.

Who's gone: Brandon Belt bolted for Toronto, Carlos Rodón jumped ship for New York and Evan Longoria ended up in Arizona.

Who to watch for: Catcher Joey Bart was supposed to be the heir apparent to Buster Posey, but he was a disappointment last year. He will be pushed for playing time by recent Gold Glover Roberto Pérez.