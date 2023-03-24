Here's what's on tap in the city.

Quilt San Francisco

As we mentioned, Quilt San Francisco starts Friday. It runs from 10am-6pm on Friday and 10am-5pm on Saturday at St. Mary's Cathedral. $12 in advance, $15 at the door.

Hayes Valley Outdoor Movie Night

The outdoor cinema series at Proxy (432 Octavia St.) kicks off Friday night with a screening of Jordan Peele's "Nope." Grab seats starting at 7pm. Movie starts at 7:45pm.

Flow Show SF

Dance Mission Theater is hosting its Flow Show on Friday night through Sunday, featuring dance, storytelling, hula, juggling and more. Tickets cost $30 in advance, $35 at the door.

Queer Market – Sprung!

Milk SF, a queer community cafe in the Mission, is hosting a spring market in partnership with queer gear shop ByrdBeaks on Sunday from 11am-5pm at 302-304 Valencia St.