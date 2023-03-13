56 mins ago - Things to Do
California's most underrated park
Pinnacles National Park is the most underrated national park in the state, according to Outside magazine's new state-by-state listing of out-of-the-way destinations.
State of play: Pinnacles, the newest of California's nine national parks, was established as a national park by President Barack Obama in 2013.
- Just under a three-hour drive south of San Francisco, the park features opportunities for rock climbing, hiking, cave exploring and more.
- The campground has tent sites, RV sites and tent cabins for rent. The tent cabins can sleep up to four people.
Flashback: In the 1960s, the park had a big problem with feral pigs tearing up vegetation and areas along the park's bodies of water.
Be smart: Make a reservation if you're trying to sleep there.
More San Francisco stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.