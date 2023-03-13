California's most underrated park

Unusual rock formations and oak and pine trees dot the western edge of Pinnacles National Park in 2018. Photo: George Rose/Getty Images

Pinnacles National Park is the most underrated national park in the state, according to Outside magazine's new state-by-state listing of out-of-the-way destinations.

State of play: Pinnacles, the newest of California's nine national parks, was established as a national park by President Barack Obama in 2013.

Just under a three-hour drive south of San Francisco, the park features opportunities for rock climbing, hiking, cave exploring and more.

The campground has tent sites, RV sites and tent cabins for rent. The tent cabins can sleep up to four people.

Flashback: In the 1960s, the park had a big problem with feral pigs tearing up vegetation and areas along the park's bodies of water.

Be smart: Make a reservation if you're trying to sleep there.