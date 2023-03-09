San Francisco Bay Area is not generous with tips, report finds

Data: Toast; Chart: Axios Visuals

The San Francisco Bay Area is home to some of the stingiest tippers in the country, according to a recent report.

By the numbers: Residents here paid an average of 17% in gratuity, per Toast — lower than the national rate of 19%.

Researchers used data collected from full-service restaurants on the Toast platform throughout the fourth quarter of 2022.

Zoom out: But the Bay is in "good" company, as California is the least generous state for tipping, with an average tip of 17.5%.

The city with the best tippers: Cleveland (20.6%).

Between the lines: Diners in San Francisco are faced with a variety of extra fees these days, including those for dining in and the SF Mandate tax that funds health care for restaurant workers.