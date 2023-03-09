1 hour ago - Food and Drink
San Francisco Bay Area is not generous with tips, report finds
The San Francisco Bay Area is home to some of the stingiest tippers in the country, according to a recent report.
By the numbers: Residents here paid an average of 17% in gratuity, per Toast — lower than the national rate of 19%.
- Researchers used data collected from full-service restaurants on the Toast platform throughout the fourth quarter of 2022.
Zoom out: But the Bay is in "good" company, as California is the least generous state for tipping, with an average tip of 17.5%.
- The city with the best tippers: Cleveland (20.6%).
Between the lines: Diners in San Francisco are faced with a variety of extra fees these days, including those for dining in and the SF Mandate tax that funds health care for restaurant workers.
- It would be more effective to simply pay workers livable wages, Andres Pomart, associate director of San Francisco-based workers' rights organization Trabajadores Unidos Workers United, told the San Francisco Chronicle.
- "Tipping is a Band-Aid to an industry that doesn't really provide much job security or livable wages to its workers."
