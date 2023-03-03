It's time to find some shoes and get ready for the weekend.

Here's what's on tap:

Find First Fridays across the Bay Area in San Francisco's North Beach, Oakland and San Jose from 5 to 9pm.

North Beach: Art crawl.

Oakland: Festival featuring local businesses, artists and performers.

San Jose: Art walk plus music.

Take a polar plunge in support of Special Olympics Northern California.

5K, 10K and polar plunge tomorrow at Aquatic Park in SF, starting at 8:30am.

Take home some tulips at Union Square in celebration of American Tulip Day tomorrow from 1 to 4:30pm.

Listen to some reggae in Golden Gate Park as part of Illuminate Live's free outdoor concert series. Sunday from 4:30 to 7:30pm.