Things to do this weekend in San Francisco

Megan Rose Dickey
Illustration of a cherry pie with "weekend" cut out of the crust.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

It's time to find some shoes and get ready for the weekend.

Here's what's on tap:

Find First Fridays across the Bay Area in San Francisco's North Beach, Oakland and San Jose from 5 to 9pm.

Take a polar plunge in support of Special Olympics Northern California.

  • 5K, 10K and polar plunge tomorrow at Aquatic Park in SF, starting at 8:30am.

Take home some tulips at Union Square in celebration of American Tulip Day tomorrow from 1 to 4:30pm.

Listen to some reggae in Golden Gate Park as part of Illuminate Live's free outdoor concert series. Sunday from 4:30 to 7:30pm.

