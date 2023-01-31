San Francisco area chefs and eateries made the first cut in all categories in the 2023 prestigious James Beard food awards.

Why it matters: Winning raises a restaurant's profile, and everybody could use a boost this year!

Plus: The James Beard awards have been diversifying for a few years, starting with the judge lineup and adding a focused investment fund for businesses that are majority-owned by Black or Indigenous people.

Of note: Berkeley's Cafe Ohlone creators Vincent Medina and Louis Trevino are semifinalists for best emerging chefs. They call the restaurant "a love song" to their Ohlone culture.

Details:

What's next: Winners are announced in June.

Flashback: Beard was born 120 years ago just up the road in Portland, Ore., where he reportedly watched Triscuits being made at the 1905 World's Fair!