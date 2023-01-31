Bay Area eateries and chefs named James Beard semifinalists
San Francisco area chefs and eateries made the first cut in all categories in the 2023 prestigious James Beard food awards.
Why it matters: Winning raises a restaurant's profile, and everybody could use a boost this year!
Plus: The James Beard awards have been diversifying for a few years, starting with the judge lineup and adding a focused investment fund for businesses that are majority-owned by Black or Indigenous people.
Of note: Berkeley's Cafe Ohlone creators Vincent Medina and Louis Trevino are semifinalists for best emerging chefs. They call the restaurant "a love song" to their Ohlone culture.
Details: Here's the rest of our local list, plus 10 more best chef nominees:
- Outstanding restaurateur: Yuka Ioroi and Kris Toliao, Cassava, San Francisco
- Outstanding chef: David Nayfeld, Che Fico, San Francisco
- Outstanding restaurant: Mourad, San Francisco
- Best new restaurant: Birch & Rye, San Francisco
- Outstanding bakery: Yasukochi's Sweet Stop, San Francisco
- Outstanding pastry chef or baker: Vince Bugtong, Viridian, Oakland
What's next: Winners are announced in June.
Flashback: Beard was born 120 years ago just up the road in Portland, Ore., where he reportedly watched Triscuits being made at the 1905 World's Fair!
