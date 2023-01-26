San Francisco school board's leadership shifts left

San Francisco's school board selected a new president this week, marking an ideological shift for the panel, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

What's happening: The San Francisco Board of Education voted 4-3 to elect Kevine Boggess to serve a one-year term.

Boggess, the previous vice president of the board, is replacing outgoing president Jenny Lam.

Commissioners Alida Fisher, Mark Sanchez and Matt Alexander supported Boggess' election. Together, the four commissioners make up the progressive faction of the board.

Lam, meanwhile, garnered support from Lisa Weissman-Ward and Lainie Motamedi, the two mayor-appointed commissioners, who have since been elected.

Why it matters: The school board determines policies for all public schools across the city, establishes educational goals and standards and sets the district's budget.

Between the lines: The Board of Education has been at the center of the controversy around the academically prestigious Lowell High School's lottery-based admissions process.

Those in favor of the lottery system argue it would help improve diversity and equity at the school.

In June, the board voted 4-3 to revert Lowell's admissions process back to a merit-based system.

Of note: Boggess, along with Fisher, Sanchez and Alexander, have signaled they would support reinstating the previous admissions system at Lowell, the San Francisco Examiner reports.