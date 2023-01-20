3 places to ski and snowboard within 4 hours of San Francisco
Northern California has a handful of options for those wanting to take a quick trip to the mountains.
Sierra-at-Tahoe, South Lake Tahoe
Season: Through mid-April (conditions permitting).
Cost: Season pass (starting at $449/adult), daily lift tickets (starting at $113/adult).
- Adult rentals cost $65 for all equipment, skiing or snowboarding. Find more details here.
Number of lifts: 14
Other activities: Tubing, sledding, mountain tours.
Dodge Ridge, Pinecrest
Season: Through April.
Cost: Season pass (starting at $899/adult), daily lift tickets ($99-$109).
- Rentals cost $54 for all equipment, skiing or snowboarding. Find more details here.
Number of lifts: 12
Other activities: Mountain biking, yoga, disc golf, camping.
Sugar Bowl, North Lake Tahoe
Season: Closing date for this season is TBD.
Cost: Season pass (starting at $659/adult), daily lift tickets (starts at $98-$168).
- Rentals cost $63 for all equipment, skiing or snowboarding. Find more details here.
Number of lifts: 12
Other activities: Tubing, cross country.
Be smart: You can check real-time chain control information, lane closures and other road conditions using this handy map from Caltrans.
