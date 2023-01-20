3 places to ski and snowboard within 4 hours of San Francisco

Ski time at Lake Tahoe in 2021. Photo: Michael Ho Wai Lee/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Northern California has a handful of options for those wanting to take a quick trip to the mountains.

Sierra-at-Tahoe, South Lake Tahoe

Season: Through mid-April (conditions permitting).

Cost: Season pass (starting at $449/adult), daily lift tickets (starting at $113/adult).

Adult rentals cost $65 for all equipment, skiing or snowboarding. Find more details here.

Number of lifts: 14

Other activities: Tubing, sledding, mountain tours.

Dodge Ridge, Pinecrest

Season: Through April.

Cost: Season pass (starting at $899/adult), daily lift tickets ($99-$109).

Rentals cost $54 for all equipment, skiing or snowboarding. Find more details here.

Number of lifts: 12

Other activities: Mountain biking, yoga, disc golf, camping.

Sugar Bowl, North Lake Tahoe

Season: Closing date for this season is TBD.

Cost: Season pass (starting at $659/adult), daily lift tickets (starts at $98-$168).

Rentals cost $63 for all equipment, skiing or snowboarding. Find more details here.

Number of lifts: 12

Other activities: Tubing, cross country.

Be smart: You can check real-time chain control information, lane closures and other road conditions using this handy map from Caltrans.