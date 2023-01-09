San Francisco's Central Subway fully opens

San Francisco's Central Subway opened Saturday, connecting Chinatown to downtown, SoMa and Bayview-Hunters Point.

Why it matters: Chinatown has been relatively disconnected from San Francisco's city center since the 1989 earthquake led to the removal of the Embarcadero Freeway.

Malcolm Yeung, executive director of the Chinese Community Development Council, told Axios the new subway "is giving this community a sense of permanence on an existential level and on a physical level."

The Central Subway, which better links Chinatown to other neighborhoods, "is critical to the survival of Chinatown, its residents and businesses."

Details: The T Third line now runs between the Chinatown-Rose Pak Station and Sunnydale.

The Central Subway features four new Muni stations — in Chinatown, Union Square and Yerba Buena, and above ground at Fourth and Brannan streets.

The T runs Monday through Friday from 6am to 12am, and Saturdays and Sundays from 8am to 12am.

Be smart: The T will no longer run along King Street, the Embarcadero or Market Street, and the KT Ingleside-Third trains will no longer be combined.

Riders looking to transfer to other Muni underground lines or BART can do so at the Union Square/Market Street Station.

Flashback: Construction on the Central Subway project started in 2013 and was originally set to be finished by 2018.