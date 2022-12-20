San Francisco's public school graduation rates outpace California's
Graduation rates at San Francisco's public schools outpaced California's, which hit an all-time high this year, per new data from the California Department of Education.
Why it matters: San Francisco Unified School District's high graduation rates provide a bright spot following a massive drop in enrollment numbers, and a decline in math and reading testing scores due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By the numbers: SFUSD graduation rates for 2022 were 90.4%, trending up slightly from the previous three years.
- Statewide, graduation rates in 2022 were 87.4% compared with 85.8% in 2019.
Between the lines: The higher graduation rates follow the 2021 enactment of California Assembly Bill 104, which was designed to improve student outcomes amid recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Under a section of the law that only applied to students enrolled during the 2020-2021 school year, families could request their child be held back a grade if half of the student's grades were Ds or below.
- Additionally, junior and senior high school students in the 2020-2021 school year who were not on track to graduate in four years were eligible to complete their course load through a fifth year of instruction or pursue other opportunities to graduate with their high school diploma.
Yes, but: Despite higher graduation rates, chronic absenteeism in San Francisco public schools more than doubled from pre-pandemic levels to 29% in the 2021-2022 school year, according to the data.
- Chronic absenteeism is defined as when students miss 10% of the school year.
- It was highest among Pacific Islander (71.2%), Black (64.9%) and American Indian (64.6%) students.
- Statewide, chronic absenteeism was 30% in the 2021-2022 school year.
What to watch: Early data for the current school year suggests chronic absenteeism rates remain high, California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond wrote in a recent guidance letter to state school districts.
- The state plans to host webinars for school districts to help them better address absenteeism, with the first taking place Jan. 18.
More San Francisco stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.