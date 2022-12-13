2 hours ago - Things to Do
5 New Year's Eve events in San Francisco to ring in 2023
It's almost time to say ✌🏾to 2022 and ring in the new year.
With that in mind, we've rounded up a list of New Year's Eve events in San Francisco that caught our attention.
🏳️🌈 For the LGBTQ+ community:
- Hit the dance floor at Mango Sweet & Sexy at El Rio. DJs will be mixing hip-hop, R&B, reggaeton and more. Doors open at 8pm. Free midnight champagne toast. $20 at the door. 21+.
💰For the bougie money-bags:
- Watch fireworks (if Karl the Fog will allow it) on a yacht in the SF Bay. Music, open bar, food. Tickets start at $309.
🎭 For the sober ones:
- Enjoy a masquerade ball at the Castro Country Club. Don't miss dancing, mask-making and Martinelli's sparkling cider starting at 8pm. All for $20, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
👨👩👧👧 For families:
- Celebrate the start of 2023 at the 37th annual New Year's Bell Ringing Ceremony at the Asian Art Museum. 11am-2pm. $20 for adults; $14 for kids.
- Explore a winter wonderland at Thrive City Plaza, featuring arts and crafts, treats and more. 10am-1pm. Free with RSVP.
