Fireworks illuminate the sky during the New Year celebrations in San Francisco on Jan. 1, 2018. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

It's almost time to say ✌🏾to 2022 and ring in the new year.

With that in mind, we've rounded up a list of New Year's Eve events in San Francisco that caught our attention.

🏳️‍🌈 For the LGBTQ+ community:

Hit the dance floor at Mango Sweet & Sexy at El Rio. DJs will be mixing hip-hop, R&B, reggaeton and more. Doors open at 8pm. Free midnight champagne toast. $20 at the door. 21+.

💰For the bougie money-bags:

Watch fireworks (if Karl the Fog will allow it) on a yacht in the SF Bay. Music, open bar, food. Tickets start at $309.

🎭 For the sober ones:

Enjoy a masquerade ball at the Castro Country Club. Don't miss dancing, mask-making and Martinelli's sparkling cider starting at 8pm. All for $20, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds.

👨‍👩‍👧‍👧 For families: