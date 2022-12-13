2 hours ago - Things to Do

5 New Year's Eve events in San Francisco to ring in 2023

Megan Rose Dickey
Fireworks behind the Ferry Building

Fireworks illuminate the sky during the New Year celebrations in San Francisco on Jan. 1, 2018. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

It's almost time to say ✌🏾to 2022 and ring in the new year.

With that in mind, we've rounded up a list of New Year's Eve events in San Francisco that caught our attention.

🏳️‍🌈 For the LGBTQ+ community:

  • Hit the dance floor at Mango Sweet & Sexy at El Rio. DJs will be mixing hip-hop, R&B, reggaeton and more. Doors open at 8pm. Free midnight champagne toast. $20 at the door. 21+.

💰For the bougie money-bags:

  • Watch fireworks (if Karl the Fog will allow it) on a yacht in the SF Bay. Music, open bar, food. Tickets start at $309.

🎭 For the sober ones:

👨‍👩‍👧‍👧 For families:

  • Celebrate the start of 2023 at the 37th annual New Year's Bell Ringing Ceremony at the Asian Art Museum. 11am-2pm. $20 for adults; $14 for kids.
  • Explore a winter wonderland at Thrive City Plaza, featuring arts and crafts, treats and more. 10am-1pm. Free with RSVP.
