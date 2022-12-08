San Francisco's police department may get a reality TV show

District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey is sponsoring legislation to allow the San Francisco Police Department to be on reality TV.

Details: The show, tentatively called "Real streets of San Francisco," would showcase the "day-to-day challenges and opportunities of 21st century policing," per the resolution Dorsey introduced to the Board of Supervisors last month.

What they're saying: A reality show about the SFPD would advance "the same agenda the cops are, which is to paint law enforcement in a light that we all know to be inaccurate and untrue,” James Burch, deputy director of the Anti Police-Terror Project, told the San Francisco Standard.

Burch says he's worried the show would downplay instances of police violence as well as use "the plight of the folks of the city" as entertainment.

The other side: Dorsey says such a show, if picked up by a network, would be an opportunity for increased police transparency, "warts and all," he told the Standard.

Reality check: The show could also aid in SFPD's recruitment efforts, per the resolution.

By year's end, the department is estimated to be short about 825 officers, according to an ABC 7 analysis.

What to watch: The reality TV show resolution is currently in the Budget and Finance Committee, where Supervisors Hillary Ronen, Ahsha Safai and Connie Chan will determine whether to recommend it to the full board for approval.