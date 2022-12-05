UCSF sees increase of asymptomatic COVID-19 cases
Positive test rates for asymptomatic COVID-19 cases have more than doubled at University of California, San Francisco in the past month, hitting 5%, the hospital's chair of medicine, Bob Wachter, tweeted Friday.
Why it matters: The implication, according to Wachter, is that about 1 in 20 people in SF who feel well would currently test positive for COVID.
- That also means people are likely to unknowingly spread the virus.
By the numbers: In a crowd of 10, Wachter explained, the odds that at least one person has COVID are greater than 40%.
- On a plane of about 150 people, the odds are 99.9%, he said.
- Yes, but: Wachter conceded that this is based on an imperfect sample size.
Zoom out: In Los Angeles, public health officials warned the county could move back into a high transmission level of COVID-19 as soon as this week, KTLA reports.
- Public health officials in L.A. County on Thursday again encouraged people to wear masks indoors.
What's next: SF's Department of Public Health recommends people get the bivalent booster and annual flu shot and keep rapid test kits and masks on hand this holiday season.
