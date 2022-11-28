47 mins ago - Food and Drink

3 places to grab lunch under $15 in San Francisco

Maxwell Millington

Pastrami sandwich at Hot Johnnie's. Photo: @taratastessf

POV: You're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch.

We've got you covered with three tasty lunch options for $15 or less.

Dragon Eats

What's on the menu: Dragon Eats is the place to go for affordable Vietnamese cuisine.

  • Cost: Banh My (starting at $8.50), fresh rolls (starting at $8.50), fresh bowls (starting at $8.50).
  • Details: Dragon Eats hours and locations can be found here.
Devil's Teeth Baking Co.

What's on the menu: Grab a cup of coffee at Devil's Teeth with a bakery or breakfast item, sandwich, salad or soup.

  • Cost: Bakery items ($2.50-$6.50), avocado toast ($6), chicken curry ($9.50), tuna melt ($10), grilled cheese and soup ($12), veggie lasagna ($9.50).
  • Details: Devil's Teeth hours and locations can be found here.
Photo: Courtesy of Devil's Teeth Baking Co.
Hot Johnnie's

What's on the menu: Opened in 2020, Hot Johnnie's specializes in artisan pastrami sandwiches, barbecue and brunch. If you're able to visit in person, enjoy your lunch on the restaurant's hidden patio.

  • Cost: Pastrami sandwiches (starting at $12.25), smoked ribs ($10.50), cheese pizza square ($7), fried chicken sandwich ($14), sliders ($14.25).
  • Address: 4077 18th St.
  • Hours: 11am-9pm Sunday and Tuesday-Thursday, 11am-10pm Friday-Saturday, closed Monday.
Photo: @taratastessf
