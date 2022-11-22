34 mins ago - News
More self-driving cars are riding into SF
Expect to see more ghost-riders, more commonly called self-driving vehicles, on the streets of San Francisco.
Driving the news: Waymo, Alphabet's autonomous driving unit, announced last week it plans to start offering fully self-driving rides, without anyone in the driver's seat, in the next few weeks.
- That's courtesy of the California Public Utilities Commission granting Waymo a Driverless Pilot permit earlier this month.
- Yes, but: The permit requires that Waymo offer test rides to the public for free.
The big picture: Waymo will be the second company to offer fully autonomous rides to the public in San Francisco.
- In February, Cruise began operating fully driverless, late-night rides throughout SF. It plans to offer daytime rides to members of the public "soon," CEO Kyle Vogt tweeted this month.
- Cruise started charging for rides in June, after receiving a Driverless Deployment permit from the CPUC.
What's next: Waymo says the plan is to launch 24/7 driverless rides to members of the public soon.
