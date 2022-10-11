San Francisco D6 supervisor race is neck and neck

The race for District 6 Supervisor is poised to be a close one.

The frontrunners: Mayor London Breed-appointed incumbent Matt Dorsey, who formerly led communications for the San Francisco Police Department, and Honey Mahogany, who worked as an aide to former D6 Supervisor Matt Haney.

Mahogany is a transgender activist and former contestant on "RuPaul's Drag Race.” She would be the first transgender supervisor in San Francisco if elected.

Dorsey is openly gay, HIV-positive and in recovery for substance abuse.

State of play: D6 was, as of earlier this year, considered a progressive district under the leadership of Haney, who succeeded progressive Supervisor Jane Kim.

SOMA, in D6, is home to a number of tech companies, and among the hardest-hit areas in the city for fentanyl-related overdoses, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The district also encompasses neighborhoods such as Mission Bay, South Beach and Treasure Island.

What they're saying: If elected, Mahogany told Axios, she'd prioritize increasing the number of beds for those with mental health disorders and "get the folks who are struggling with addiction issues to the point of psychosis, off the streets."

She also noted she would prioritize the expansion and implementation of Mental Health SF, an initiative she worked on as an aide in Haney's office, in part by building more mental health and rehab facilities.

Dorsey: "The issues around drug overdoses, open air drug scenes, drug dealing" are what "moved [his] heart" to want to represent D6, he told Axios.

"The issues around drug overdoses, open air drug scenes, drug dealing" are what "moved [his] heart" to want to represent D6, he told Axios. Since Dorsey's appointment in June, he has introduced a number of bills designed to address drug-related issues, including "Right to Recovery" and "Sober New Deal."

By the numbers: Mahogany has a slight edge in fundraising with $389,748, while Dorsey has collected $348,765, per campaign disclosures with the San Francisco Ethics Commission.

Key endorsements: Mahogany's supporters include: Haney, SF Board of Supervisors President Shamann Walton, the San Francisco Democratic Party and others.