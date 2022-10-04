San Francisco recently received more than $117 million in funding from California's Department of Housing and Community Development to build three affordable housing projects.

Why it matters: San Francisco is in the thick of a housing crisis, spurred at least in part by the city lagging behind other major U.S. metros when it comes to new housing construction.

In August, the Department of Housing and Community Development launched a review into SF's housing policies to identify and remove "barriers to approval and construction of new housing."

Details: The new projects will provide 290 affordable units for veterans, seniors, families and people with disabilities, per the mayor's office.

The projects are located at: 4200 Geary Blvd., in the Inner Richmond; Sunnydale Avenue and Hahn Street in Visitacion Valley; and 234 Van Ness Ave., in Civic Center.

Construction is expected to begin on all three in early 2023.

What they're saying: Mayor London Breed in a statement called the new funding "an essential tool" to build more affordable housing in San Francisco and "get more people housed more quickly."

The big picture: The city needs to build 82,000 new units of housing by 2030 to meet its needs, which comes to about 10,000 units per year beginning in 2023.

In the past few months, San Francisco has broken ground on a handful of affordable housing projects, including a 70-unit development in the Tenderloin and a 138-unit development on Treasure Island.

Last week, the city's Board of Supervisors voted in favor of a resolution to finance three more affordable housing projects in the Mission, Haight and Sunset districts.

What's next: SF residents will vote in November on two competing affordable housing measures: Prop D, known as Affordable Homes Now, and Prop E, known as the Affordable Housing Production Act.