If this Presidio Heights mansion sells for its listing price of $45 million, it would be the most expensive home sale ever in San Francisco.

Details: Located at 3450 Washington St., the 9,865-square-foot mansion boasts six bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms and a three-car garage.

Built in 1929, the home was commissioned by Elsa Guggenhime and designed by famed architects Albert Farr and Joseph Francis Ward.

It last sold for $18 million in 2014, SF Business Times reports.

What they're saying: "The grandeur and elegance of this stately home has been perfected through a 'down-to-the-studs' renovation featuring a completely reimagined interior showcasing exquisite, timeless finishes throughout, creating a truly rare San Francisco offering," Compass agent Antoine Crumeyrolle said in a statement to Axios.

The redwood-paneled garage at 3450 Washington St. Photo: Christopher Sturman

Between the lines: In August, home prices in San Francisco were down 11.9% compared to August 2021 — selling for a median price of $1.3 million, per Redfin.