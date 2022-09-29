Hot home: Presidio Heights mansion has historic $45 million price tag
If this Presidio Heights mansion sells for its listing price of $45 million, it would be the most expensive home sale ever in San Francisco.
Details: Located at 3450 Washington St., the 9,865-square-foot mansion boasts six bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms and a three-car garage.
- Built in 1929, the home was commissioned by Elsa Guggenhime and designed by famed architects Albert Farr and Joseph Francis Ward.
- It last sold for $18 million in 2014, SF Business Times reports.
What they're saying: "The grandeur and elegance of this stately home has been perfected through a 'down-to-the-studs' renovation featuring a completely reimagined interior showcasing exquisite, timeless finishes throughout, creating a truly rare San Francisco offering," Compass agent Antoine Crumeyrolle said in a statement to Axios.
Between the lines: In August, home prices in San Francisco were down 11.9% compared to August 2021 — selling for a median price of $1.3 million, per Redfin.
- SF homes on average sell after about 33 days on the market versus 21 days last year.
