The "Can we call it 'Frisco?'" debate has resumed, courtesy of SFGate.

What they're saying: "Frisco comes from Black San Francisco," Gunna Goes Global, a local rapper and actor, said.

"To say 'Frisco' is to stand in solidarity with Black, Latino, Samoans [and] Filipinos who are still here," Krea Gomez-Jones said. "That is why to ignore this as part of our lexicon is erasure. It's another way to make us invisible."

Be smart: Word on the street is Joshua Norton, a self-proclaimed emperor of San Francisco, tried to ban the use of "Frisco" in 1872.

There's even a book titled "Don't Call It Frisco," by former SF Chronicle columnist Herb Caen.

As SFGate's Alan Chazaro writes, the conversation on "Frisco" often centers around the opinions of the city's white, affluent residents.

Megan's thought bubble: I've rarely called San Francisco "Frisco," but I love its roots in Black culture. And I'm all for reclaiming the word, especially as Frisco's Black population is the only racial group to consistently decline in every census count since 1970.