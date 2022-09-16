49 mins ago - Sports

49ers game day: Where to eat, park and more

Maxwell Millington
Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance #5. Photo: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers play the Seattle Seahawks in this Sunday's home opener at Levi's Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:05pm.

  • Here's what you need to know to be game-day ready:
Tickets

Single-game tickets are available here.

How to get there

Information about Levi's Stadium parking, public transportation options and tailgating rules is available here.

Where to eat/drink

Here are a few vendors to check out at concession stands throughout the stadium.

1. Puesto

This Mexican fusion restaurant has nine locations in California. Nick recommends the Tamarindo shrimp taco.

  • Location: Section 116, 129

2. Hula Truck

Nick recommends the poke nachos at Hula Truck, a Hawaiian Fusion eatery with a "Nor Cal twist."

  • Location: Section 108, 122

3. The Shop

The Shop serves gourmet sandwiches like a truffle burrata BLT. Nick says get plenty of napkins.

  • Location: Section 106
What's Next

If you can't make it to Levi's Stadium this Sunday, here are some home games later in the season to consider:

1. Los Angeles Rams, Week 4

If the Niners have their hearts set on reaching the Super Bowl, beating the defending champions in prime time will be a good start.

  • Details: Monday, Oct. 3 at 5:15pm

2. Kansas City Chiefs, Week 7

This will be SF's first game against the Chiefs since losing to them in Super Bowl LIV.

  • Details: Sunday, Oct. 23 at 1:25pm

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Week 14

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady flirted with retirement in the offseason, so this might be the San Mateo-native's final game in the Bay.

  • Details: Sunday, Dec. 11 at 1:25pm
