I finally got around to trying out Alto, the Uber and Lyft rideshare competitor that launched in San Francisco in July.

Details: Alto aims to offer a high-end rideshare experience, its co-founder and CEO Will Coleman explained to Axios.

The startup has a fleet of midsize SUVs that are five-star crash rated.

Meanwhile, the app acts as a remote control to change music, set the lighting and indicate whether you're interested in chatting with your driver.

Each car has a plethora of chargers for a variety of phones and laptops.

Alto rides are more expensive than the cheapest rideshare options available, but less costly than the priciest, Coleman said.

It aims to offer its services at 30-50% less than an Uber Black or a black car.

The $12.95 monthly membership gets you a 30% discount on rides and access during peak periods like nights and weekends. But you don't have to be a member to use the service.

Of note: Alto's average wait times are about 11.5 minutes, much longer than what we've come to expect from other rideshare companies.

What they're saying: "But we do that on purpose," Coleman said. "Because we think that shorter wait times are really unsustainable for drivers and the companies."

Shorter wait times, Coleman said, create more congestion and greenhouse gas emissions.

"If you can get an Uber or a car faster than you can get an ambulance, then something's really broken," he said.

The intrigue: Unlike Uber and Lyft drivers, Alto drivers are hourly, W-2 employees and receive health insurance from the company.

In California, rideshare drivers who meet minimum hourly requirements are eligible for health care stipends, but do not receive full health insurance via Uber and Lyft.

Alto also owns its fleet of vehicles, which means drivers don't have to worry about vehicle maintenance or gas costs.

My thought bubble: Alto undoubtedly provides a higher-end experience than Uber and Lyft. It's not, however, a luxury I need on any regular basis, but I can see the appeal.

The driver opened the door for me like you'd expect from a black car service.

It cost $37.13 to ride from Russian Hill to the Castro. It was pricey, but my soul did feel better knowing Alto's drivers are W-2 employees with benefits.

What's next: Alto, which also operates in cities like Dallas, Houston and Miami, eventually plans to expand into the East Bay and Marin County.