Data: OpenTable; Chart: Axios Visuals

Restaurant reservations made in San Francisco via OpenTable are down 34% this month compared to July 2019, recent data shows.

The big picture: A variety of data points indicate San Francisco has yet to rebound from the pandemic, despite the city lifting many of its COVID-19-related restrictions.

In addition to low restaurant bookings, San Francisco saw an office vacancy rate of 24.2% in Q2 compared to Manhattan's 15.2%, CNBC reports.

Tourist spending in the city is not expected to hit pre-pandemic levels until 2025, per the San Francisco Travel Association.

Zoom out: Unlike San Francisco, restaurant bookings in California and nationwide have bounced back since COVID hit.

Bookings are up 23% statewide and 19% nationally compared to 2019.

Diners can also book reservations on competing apps, like Tock and Resy, which may siphon market share from OpenTable.

Yes, but: A 2021 Resy report showed San Francisco, where indoor dining was more restrictive compared to other cities, lagged behind metros like Boston, Miami and Philadelphia.

What they're saying: SF neighborhoods have rebounded, but the city's economic core continues to lag, Amy Cleary, director of public policy and media relations for The Golden Gate Restaurant Association, told Axios.