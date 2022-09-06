A leading Democratic super PAC is looking to boost young voters' turnout in November through a public pressure campaign, reminding them it's a matter of public record whether individuals cast a ballot or sit out the election, Axios’ Lachlan Markay reports.

Why it matters: Studies have shown "vote shaming" can be an effective strategy to increase voter participation. Priorities USA's approach uses digital ads and social media to reach more than 8 million young people who are newly eligible to vote this year.

Driving the news: "Who you vote for is secret,” says one of the ads posted last month on social media. "But whether you decide to cast a vote or not is public. So keep making your community proud this November."

Zoom in: San Francisco voter turnout in even years, when we vote for the president and/or congressional representatives, is typically higher than odd-numbered years. In November 2020, for example, voter turnout was 86.3% compared to 41.6% in November 2019, when residents elected Mayor London Breed.

San Francisco has a ballot measure this November that would move the scheduled 2023 elections for mayor, sheriff, district attorney, city attorney and treasurer to 2024, and every four years thereafter.

Called the Voter Participation Act, the ballot measure aims to increase turnout for local elections.

What they're saying: "This will probably double — maybe even more — voter turnout," Supervisor Dean Preston, who sponsored the measure, told the San Francisco Examiner.

The other side: Breed has called the measure a power grab, saying Democratic Socialists "want to change elections in San Francisco in order to have more control and power."

What we're watching: Voter turnout in San Francisco's handful of highly competitive midterm races, including the one for district attorney, school board and District 6 supervisor.